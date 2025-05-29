flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1908 C (Canada, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1908 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1908 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VII

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF636

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1908
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:14000 USD
Average price (PROOF):8200 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1908 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VII
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1908 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 51178 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionSP65 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionSP65 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
14102 $
Price in auction currency 10500 GBP
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
17000 $
Price in auction currency 17000 USD
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionSP62 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionSP64 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionSP62 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionSP67 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionSP58 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionSP62 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionSP62 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2022
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1908 C at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionSP64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1908 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1908 with mark C is 14000 USD for regular strike and 8200 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1908 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1908 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1908 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1908 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

