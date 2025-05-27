flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1909 C (Canada, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1909 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1909 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,273

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1909
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2900 USD
Average price (PROOF):13000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1909 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VII
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1909 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionSP61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction Heritage - September 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1909 C at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1909 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1909 with mark C is 2900 USD for regular strike and 13000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1909 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1909 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1909 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1909 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of CanadaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Canada in 1909All Canadian coinsCanadian gold coinsCanadian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions