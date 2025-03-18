flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Sovereign 1910 C (Canada, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1910 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VIIReverse Sovereign 1910 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC28,012

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1910
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1910 C - Gold Coin Value - Canada, Edward VII
Auction Prices (214)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian Sovereign 1910 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,450. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 18, 2025
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Heritage - September 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada Sovereign 1910 C at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Sovereign 1910 C?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1910 with mark C is 1400 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1910 with mark C?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin Sovereign 1910 with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1910 with the letters C?

To sell the Sovereign 1910 with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of CanadaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Canada in 1910All Canadian coinsCanadian gold coinsCanadian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions