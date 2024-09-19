Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1840

Silver coins

Obverse Groschen 1840
Reverse Groschen 1840
Groschen 1840
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 6 Pfennig 1840
Reverse 6 Pfennig 1840
6 Pfennig 1840
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1840
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1840
3 Pfennig 1840
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1840
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1840
1 Pfennig 1840
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 7
