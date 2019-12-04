Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Groschen 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,624 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,609 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
