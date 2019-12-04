Groschen 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)