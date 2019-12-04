Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Groschen 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Groschen 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Groschen 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,624 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,609 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (3)
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1840 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1840 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1840 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1840 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

