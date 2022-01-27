Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

1 Pfennig 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1840 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1840 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (1)
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

