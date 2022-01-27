Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
1 Pfennig 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
