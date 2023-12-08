Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
6 Pfennig 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 0,812 g
- Pure silver (0,0098 oz) 0,3045 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
