Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

6 Pfennig 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 6 Pfennig 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 0,812 g
  • Pure silver (0,0098 oz) 0,3045 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

