6 Pfennig 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 6 Pfennig 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1)