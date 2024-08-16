Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Silver coins 6 Pfennig of Leopold Frederick - Anhalt-Dessau

6 Pfennig 1840

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1840 0 12
