Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

3 Pfennig 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1840 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 3 Pfennig 1840 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,31 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (4)
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

