Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
3 Pfennig 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,31 - 4,95 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search