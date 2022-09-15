3 Pfennig 1840 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (1) VF (5) No grade (1)