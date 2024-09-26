Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1839

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1839 A
Reverse 2 Thaler 1839 A
2 Thaler 1839 A
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse Groschen 1839
Reverse Groschen 1839
Groschen 1839
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 8

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1839
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1839
3 Pfennig 1839
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1839
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1839
1 Pfennig 1839
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 8
