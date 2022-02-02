Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
3 Pfennig 1839 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,31 - 4,95 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1839
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search