Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

3 Pfennig 1839 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1839 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 3 Pfennig 1839 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,31 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1839 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

