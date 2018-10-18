Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Groschen 1839 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,624 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,609 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1839
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
