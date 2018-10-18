Groschen 1839 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3)