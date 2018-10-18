Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Groschen 1839 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Groschen 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Groschen 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,624 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,609 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (3)
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Groschen 1839 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1839 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau silver coins Anhalt-Dessau coins Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search