2 Thaler 1839 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (15) XF (27) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

