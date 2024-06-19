Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

2 Thaler 1839 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 2 Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4667 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

