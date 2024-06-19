Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
2 Thaler 1839 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4667 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
