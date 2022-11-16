Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

1 Pfennig 1839 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1839 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1839 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

