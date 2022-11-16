1 Pfennig 1839 (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (1) No grade (1)