США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода

США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Auction Preview - December 2025 Auction Featuring The James A. Stack, Sr. Collection - Session 2, Лот 110044США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Auction Preview - December 2025 Auction Featuring The James A. Stack, Sr. Collection - Session 2, Лот 110044
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    10 декабря 2025
  • Стартовая цена
Лот 110044 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC. CMQ-X. Provenance: From the James A. Stack, Sr. Collection. PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, October 2025 Collectors Choice - The Official Auction of the PCGS Trade &amp; Grade - U.S. Coins Part 2 - Lots 92001-92779, Лот 92617США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, October 2025 Collectors Choice - The Official Auction of the PCGS Trade &amp; Grade - U.S. Coins Part 2 - Lots 92001-92779, Лот 92617
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    28 октября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 92617 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64+ (PCGS). Graded by PCGS at MS-64+, the 1898-S Liberty Head double eagle presents bright, satiny luster with warm yellow-gold toning that remains even across the surfaces. Struck at San Francisco to serve West Coast and Pacific trade, it pairs harmonious color with lively cartwheel. GriffinIQ is powering this numismatic description. PCGS# 9034. NGC ID: 26CL. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, October 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction - The Official Auction of the PCGS Trade &amp; Grade - Lots 90001-90268, Лот 90249США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, October 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction - The Official Auction of the PCGS Trade &amp; Grade - Lots 90001-90268, Лот 90249
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    27 октября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 90249 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-63 (PCGS). OGH Generation 3.1. Noted for vibrant yellow-gold luster and sharp detail, this 1898 Liberty Head double eagle is graded MS-63 by PCGS and resides in an Old Green Holder, Generation 3.1 from the early green-label era. Even, satiny gold surfaces show uniform color with lively cartwheel that sets off the corneted Liberty and bold shielded eagle, from the later Liberty Head period preceding the Saint-Gaudens redesign. GriffinIQ is powering this numismatic description. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, October 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction - The Official Auction of the PCGS Trade &amp; Grade - Lots 90001-90268, Лот 90250США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, October 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction - The Official Auction of the PCGS Trade &amp; Grade - Lots 90001-90268, Лот 90250
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    27 октября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 90250 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-60 (PCGS). CAC. OGH Generation 1.2 Rattler. Certified by PCGS as MS-60 and CAC approved, this 1898-S Liberty Head double eagle shows warm gold surfaces with bright, satiny luster and light orange accents, and it is housed in a Generation 1.2 “Rattler” holder from the early small two-piece era. The reverse offers rich golden-orange toning with vibrant luster that complements the classic Liberty Head design, struck at San Francisco to support vigorous West Coast commerce. GriffinIQ is powering this numismatic description. PCGS# 9034. NGC ID: 26CL. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Summer 2025 Global Showcase Auction: Session 13: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 3: Gold Dollars to End - Lots 9001-10018, Лот 9444США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Summer 2025 Global Showcase Auction: Session 13: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 3: Gold Dollars to End - Lots 9001-10018, Лот 9444
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    4 сентября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 9444 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Provenance: Ex Fairmont Collection. PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, June 2025 Showcase Auction: Session 5: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 2: Silver Dollars to End - Lots 5001-5881, Лот 5595США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, June 2025 Showcase Auction: Session 5: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 2: Silver Dollars to End - Lots 5001-5881, Лот 5595
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    27 июня 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 5595 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. AU-55 (PCGS). Provenance: From the G.L. Hermann Collection. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Лот 2141
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    5 июня 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 2141 Stati Uniti d'America 20 Dollari "Liberty Head" 1898 - Zecca: San Francisco - gr. 33,41 - SPL (Friedb. n. 178)
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2025 Showcase Auction: Session 11: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 3: Trade Dollars to End - Lots 10001-10598, Лот 10259США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2025 Showcase Auction: Session 11: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 3: Trade Dollars to End - Lots 10001-10598, Лот 10259
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    9 апреля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 10259 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2025 Showcase Auction: Session 3: Rarities Night - Lots 3001-3253, Лот 3206США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2025 Showcase Auction: Session 3: Rarities Night - Lots 3001-3253, Лот 3206
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    1 апреля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 3206 Condition Rarity 1898 $20 Gold 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Rich lustrous surfaces showcase beautiful golden-wheat and pale rose colors. This near-Gem features exceptional eye appeal for both the issue and the type, and it is an absolute delight to behold in every way. Just 170,395 examples of this issue were struck, a paltry sum in light of the mintages of other Philadelphia Mint double eagles of the era. Though not considered a rarity in the classic sense, the 1898 is anything but common in mid-to-high Mint State grades. Indeed, the present MS-64 example is among the finest certified by PCGS, no mean feat in itself. Perhaps you enjoy the double eagle series as a whole, or perhaps you are simply on the lookout for a suitable example of the denomination for an advanced type collection. Either way, the present beauty is both a condition rarity as well as a scarce issue, and will see spirited bidding activity as a result. PCGS Population: 30; with a mere two finer in MS-64+. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA. Click here to see Coins in Motion.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, February 2025 Showcase Auction: Session 2: The Fairmont Collection - Riviera Set - Lots 2001-2274, Лот 2228США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, February 2025 Showcase Auction: Session 2: The Fairmont Collection - Riviera Set - Lots 2001-2274, Лот 2228
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    5 февраля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 2228 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS). CAC. A lovely apricot-gold example with razor sharp striking detail and bountiful mint frost. The Philadelphia Mint produced just 170,395 circulation strike double eagles in 1898, down nearly 1.2 million coins from the previous year's tally. A portion of this small mintage was used in overseas commerce. We estimate that 1,750 to 2,500 or more examples of this issue are extant in Mint State, most of those repatriated from Europe in recent decades. A stunning and attractive example that would please the most discerning gold enthusiasts. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Riviera Set. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода - SINCONA AG, Auction 94, Лот 2513
SINCONA AG
  • Дата
    22 октября 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 2513 USA.   20 Dollars 1898 S, San Francisco. Liberty head type. KM 74.3. Fr. 160. Prachtexemplar / Cabinet piece. NGC MS65. (~€ 4'165/USD 4'650)
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, August 2024 Global Showcase Auction - Session 2 - The Fairmont Collection - Sussex Set - Lots 2001-2240, Лот 2226США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, August 2024 Global Showcase Auction - Session 2 - The Fairmont Collection - Sussex Set - Lots 2001-2240, Лот 2226
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    13 августа 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 2226 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Frosty pinkish-gold surfaces are carefully and originally preserved with eye appeal to spare. The San Francisco Mint produced 2,575,175 double eagles in 1898, and much of this coinage found its way overseas in banking and business transactions. We estimate as many as 30,000 to 50,000 or more Mint State examples exist of this plentiful issue, many of which are from European bank hoards that came to light over the last several decades. This is a truly delightful coin, far finer than most, that is worthy of the strongest bids. Sure to please even the most discriminating of collectors. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Sussex Set. PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода - Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag, Auktion 41, Лот 223
Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
  • Дата
    2 июля 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 223 USA.   . 20 Dollars 1898 -San Francisco-. Liberty Head. KM 74.3, Fr. 178. 33,59 gkleine Kratzer, sehr schön-vorzüglich/vorzüglich
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., The Peh Family Collection, Лот 455
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Дата
    29 января 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 455 1898-S $20 Liberty. PCGS MS64 1898-S. PCGS graded MS-64. Lovely light golden toning and lustrous. The surfaces are outstanding to earn such a lofty grade from PCGS, in particular we note the fields are free of all but a few minor signs of handling, and Liberty's cheek is pleasing as well. A lovely coin from the popular San Francisco Mint (PCGS # 9034) Estimated Value $2,400 - UP.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, November 2023 Auction - Session 11 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 2 - Lots 10001-11081, Лот 10825США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, November 2023 Auction - Session 11 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 2 - Lots 10001-11081, Лот 10825
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    21 ноября 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 10825 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. AU-55 (PCGS). PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction 1132, Лот 3281
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Дата
    25 октября 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 3281 WORLD COINS: UNITED STATES 20 Dollars . 1898-S . SAN FRANCISCO . 33,36 grs. AU (900). Liberty Head. (Leves golpecitos). Fr-178; KM-74.3. EBC- .
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода - Stephen Album Rare Coins, AUCTION #47, Лот 1604
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Дата
    14 сентября 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1604 UNITED STATES: AV 20 dollars, 1898-S, KM-74.3, Liberty Head - With Motto type gold 'double eagle', a lovely lustrous example! PCGS graded MS63, ex Marcel Hoessly Collection.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 1 - The Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set - Lots 1001-1458, Лот 1421США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 1 - The Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set - Lots 1001-1458, Лот 1421
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    9 августа 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1421 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Frosty rose-orange surfaces are carefully and originally preserved with eye appeal to spare. The San Francisco Mint produced 2,575,175 double eagles in 1898, and much of this coinage found its way overseas in banking and business transactions. We estimate as many as 30,000 to 50,000 or more Mint State examples exist of this plentiful issue, many of which are from European bank hoards that came to light over the last several decades. This is a truly delightful coin, far finer than most, that is worthy of the strongest bids. Sure to please even the most discriminating of collectors. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set. PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, June 2023 Auction - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 2 - Lots 6001-7005, Лот 6738США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, June 2023 Auction - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 2 - Lots 6001-7005, Лот 6738
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    16 июня 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 6738 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS). PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1356, Лот 4406США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1356, Лот 4406
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    11 января 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 4406 1898-S Double Eagle, MS64 Clean Fields and Crisp Strike 1898-S $20 MS64 PCGS. Medium S. Repunching is apparent at the base of the 9 in the date on this unlisted variety. Reddish accents appear within the confines of the design throughout this rose-gold representative. The clean fields and crisp strike add to the appeal. Choice Uncirculated is the highest readily collectible grade for the 1898-S.( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CL , PCGS# 9034 , Greysheet# 9959 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
