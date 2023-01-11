США 20 долларов 1898 Свобода

Лот 3206 Condition Rarity 1898 $20 Gold 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Rich lustrous surfaces showcase beautiful golden-wheat and pale rose colors. This near-Gem features exceptional eye appeal for both the issue and the type, and it is an absolute delight to behold in every way. Just 170,395 examples of this issue were struck, a paltry sum in light of the mintages of other Philadelphia Mint double eagles of the era. Though not considered a rarity in the classic sense, the 1898 is anything but common in mid-to-high Mint State grades. Indeed, the present MS-64 example is among the finest certified by PCGS, no mean feat in itself. Perhaps you enjoy the double eagle series as a whole, or perhaps you are simply on the lookout for a suitable example of the denomination for an advanced type collection. Either way, the present beauty is both a condition rarity as well as a scarce issue, and will see spirited bidding activity as a result. PCGS Population: 30; with a mere two finer in MS-64+. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA. Click here to see Coins in Motion.