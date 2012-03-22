США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн

США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, March 6, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91765, Лот 91084США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, March 6, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91765, Лот 91084
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    6 марта 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 91084 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809 . NGC ID: 22FA . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132244, Лот 21043США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132244, Лот 21043
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    1 ноября 2022
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 21043 1953 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (35/0). PCGS Population: (77/0). CDN: $1,900 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 256,883,800. ( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 , Greysheet# 2009 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, June 2021 Auction - Session 3 - Internet Only - Numismatic Americana & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 3001-3724, Лот 3698США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, June 2021 Auction - Session 3 - Internet Only - Numismatic Americana & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 3001-3724, Лот 3698
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    14 июня 2021
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 3698 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809. NGC ID: 22FA. Click here for certification details from NGC.
США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, The November 2018 Collectors Choice Online Auction Part 2 - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91401, Лот 91040США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, The November 2018 Collectors Choice Online Auction Part 2 - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91401, Лот 91040
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    20 ноября 2018
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 91040 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, August 2017 ANA - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part II - Lots 4001-4633, Лот 4589США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, August 2017 ANA - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part II - Lots 4001-4633, Лот 4589
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    8 августа 2017
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 4589 Lot of (3) 20th Century Type Coins. (PCGS). Included are: 1946-D Lincoln cent, MS-66 RD; 1953 Lincoln cent, Proof-67 RD; and 1971-S Eisenhower dollar, Proof-69 Deep Cameo.
США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, June 2017 Baltimore - Session 4 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part I - Lots 12001-12718, Лот 12463США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, June 2017 Baltimore - Session 4 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part I - Lots 12001-12718, Лот 12463
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    26 июня 2017
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 12463 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, 2017 February 16 - 19 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1252, Лот 3168США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, 2017 February 16 - 19 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1252, Лот 3168
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    16 февраля 2017
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 3168 1953 1C MS67 Red PCGS. CAC. Rich, peach-orange color glows evenly across both sides of this spot-free and attractive Superb Gem cent. Even a strong lens fails to locate any marks needing mention. Lincoln's beard characteristically lacks definition on the 1953, but the strike is sharp overall. CAC endorsement is especially meaningful among the MS67-graded examples, since neither service reports a numerically finer coin. Population: 18 in 67 Red, 0 finer. CAC: 5 in 67, 0 finer (1/17).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, 2015 January 29 - February 1 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1217, Лот 3476США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, 2015 January 29 - February 1 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1217, Лот 3476
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    29 января 2015
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 3476 1953-S 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. This remarkable Registry Set blazer is tied with just two other Plus-designated MS67 coins as the finest certified at PCGS (12/14), and ranks nearly half a grade point finer than the example in the current highest-rated Registry Set. Frosty, vibrant luster displays warm coppery-red hues on each side, while the strike is sharp and the surfaces are largely devoid of flaws.( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FB , PCGS# 2812 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Лот 1605США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Лот 1605
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    22 марта 2012
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1605 Gem RD 1953-D Lincoln Cent Tied for Finest RD Graded by PCGS 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Captivating rose-orange surfaces are free of even the most trivial distractions. Fully struck and highly desirable -- a no questions Superb Gem that ranks among the finest '53-D cents known. Tied for finest certified by PCGS; evidently a rare bird at the assigned grade, as fewer than 20 examples of the date have made the cut at the MS-67 RD level. An important addition to a Registry Set of Lincoln cents. PCGS# 2809. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 16; none finer within any designation.
