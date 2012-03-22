США 1 цент 1953 Линкольн

Лот 1605 Gem RD 1953-D Lincoln Cent Tied for Finest RD Graded by PCGS 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Captivating rose-orange surfaces are free of even the most trivial distractions. Fully struck and highly desirable -- a no questions Superb Gem that ranks among the finest '53-D cents known. Tied for finest certified by PCGS; evidently a rare bird at the assigned grade, as fewer than 20 examples of the date have made the cut at the MS-67 RD level. An important addition to a Registry Set of Lincoln cents. PCGS# 2809. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 16; none finer within any designation.