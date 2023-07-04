США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн

США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, July 9, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins - Lots 90001-90787, Лот 90055США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, July 9, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins - Lots 90001-90787, Лот 90055
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    9 июля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 90055 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67+ RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2695. NGC ID: 22DW. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, May 6, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 90001-90744, Лот 90255США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, May 6, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 90001-90744, Лот 90255
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    6 мая 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 90255 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2695 . NGC ID: 22DW . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132510, Лот 21034США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132510, Лот 21034
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    4 марта 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 21034 1941-S 1C MS67+ Red NGC. Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132506, Лот 21075США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132506, Лот 21075
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    4 февраля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 21075 1941-S 1C MS67+ Red NGC. Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, January 15, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - 90001-90758, Лот 90100США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, January 15, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - 90001-90758, Лот 90100
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    15 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 90100 1941-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2701 . NGC ID: 22DY . Click here for certification details from NGC.
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Лот 4626
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    14 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 4626 1941-S 1C MS68 Red PCGS. CAC. Ex: Whispering Pines. If you have been browsing the coins of the Whispering Pines collecting in date and mint order, as presented in this catalog, you have no doubt by this point noticed a trend. This collection is almost entirely composed of coins that cannot be surpassed for their given dates of issue. In most cases, where only a single coin is known in the top grade, that one coin is the Whispering Pines piece, and where several coins are tied for finest known, the Whispering Pines example is among them and is superior in some way. That latter truth is the case here, with the 1941-S. There are seven coins in this grade at PCGS, and another seven at NGC. However, the Whispering Pines example is the only one of them with CAC endorsement. It is also only the second PCGS coin in this grade that we have seen. Fully struck motifs from fresh dies, devoid of spotting, devoid of abrasions, and devoid of die erosion, gives the coin immeasurable eye appeal. Each side is bathed in luminous luster with copper-orange, gold, and rose hues. Population: 7 in 68 Red, 0 finer. CAC: 1 in 68, 0 finer (11/24). From The Whispering Pines Collection. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1378, Лот 7031США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1378, Лот 7031
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    20 ноября 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 7031 1941-S 1C MS68 Red NGC. NGC Census: (7/0). Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, August 2024 Global Showcase Auction - Session 10 - Internet Only - Numismatic Medals, Tokens, Early American Coins & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Half Cents to Nickel Three-Cent Pieces - Lots 8001-8788, Лот 8698США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, August 2024 Global Showcase Auction - Session 10 - Internet Only - Numismatic Medals, Tokens, Early American Coins & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Half Cents to Nickel Three-Cent Pieces - Lots 8001-8788, Лот 8698
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    21 августа 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 8698 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2695 . NGC ID: 22DW . Click here for certification details from NGC.
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1376, Лот 7090США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1376, Лот 7090
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    12 августа 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 7090 1941-D 1C MS68 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). Mintage 128,700,000.( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DX , PCGS# 2698 , Greysheet# 2075 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1368, Лот 3005США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1368, Лот 3005
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    13 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 3005 1941-S Lincoln Cent, MS68 Red A Top-Tier Registry Coin 1941-S 1C MS68 Red PCGS. Available in lower grades, the 1941-S Lincoln cent is a major rarity in the top Red grade level of MS68. PCGS and NGC each report only five coins this fine, with none in higher grades (5/24). The current piece displays rich copper-red luster across satiny surfaces. A sharp strike adds to the appeal, and no distracting spots detract from it. Population: 5 in 68 Red, 0 finer (5/24).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1374, Лот 5025США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1374, Лот 5025
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    8 мая 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 5025 1941 Five-Piece Proof Set, PR66 to PR68 All NGC Certified 1941 Five-Piece Proof Set, PR66 to PR68 NGC. The coins are housed in individual holders with consecutive certification numbers. The set includes: Cent PR66 Red. Glimmering fields and vivid copper-red hues, with sharp motifs and no bothersome spots. Nickel PR68. A sharp, reflective, and beautifully preserved piece with attractive multicolor toning on both sides. Dime PR66. Dusted with russet-gold toning over mirrored fields and sharp, satiny devices. Quarter PR66. Beautifully preserved and iridescent in the fields, complemented by deep reflectivity and sharp details. Half Dollar PR68. A sharp, deeply mirrored example with russet toning and slight iridescence. Exceptionally clean.
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2024 Auction - Session 5 - U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 5001-5381, Лот 5093США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2024 Auction - Session 5 - U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 5001-5381, Лот 5093
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    27 марта 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 5093 1942-D Lincoln Cent. MS-68 RD (PCGS). At the threshold of numismatic perfection, this splendid Lincoln cent delivers full striking detail, vivid pinkish-orange mint color, and virtually pristine surfaces. Some of the challenges that the Treasury Department faced after the United States' official entry into World War II at the end of 1941 is revealed in this interesting commentary by David W. Lange in his 1996 Complete Guide to Lincoln Cents : As America's first year of involvement in World War II drew to a close, cents were in increasingly short supply, as this contemporary account reveals: Agitation continues for restoring to circulation the hundreds of millions of cents that have been issued in recent years. The shortage of copper is critical, and no doubt more or less drastic change will need to be made in the metallic content of the smallest of our coins. The "drastic change," as we know today, was the use of zinc-coated steel in 1943 as a temporary alternative to the familiar bronze alloy. In 1942, however, it was still business as usual, with the Denver Mint contributing a sizeable 206,698,000 coins to the year's total delivery of more than 950 million cents. This is an awe-inspiring survivor of the issue, among the very finest seen by PCGS, and ideally suited for inclusion in a top-ranked collection on the Set Registry. PCGS Population: 9; 0 finer. PCGS# 2707 . NGC ID: 22E2 . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, December 12-14, Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 98001-98763, Лот 98090США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, December 12-14, Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 98001-98763, Лот 98090
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    13 декабря 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 98090 1941-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2701 . NGC ID: 22DY . Click here for certification details from NGC.
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132331, Лот 21022США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132331, Лот 21022
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    1 августа 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 21022 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132330, Лот 27045США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132330, Лот 27045
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    25 июля 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 27045 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132329, Лот 25051США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132329, Лот 25051
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    18 июля 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 25051 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132328, Лот 23054США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132328, Лот 23054
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    11 июля 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 23054 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132328, Лот 23053США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132328, Лот 23053
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    11 июля 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 23053 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132327, Лот 21063США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132327, Лот 21063
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    4 июля 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 21063 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132327, Лот 21062США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132327, Лот 21062
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    4 июля 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 21062 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
