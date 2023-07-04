США 1 цент 1941 Линкольн

Лот 5093 1942-D Lincoln Cent. MS-68 RD (PCGS). At the threshold of numismatic perfection, this splendid Lincoln cent delivers full striking detail, vivid pinkish-orange mint color, and virtually pristine surfaces. Some of the challenges that the Treasury Department faced after the United States' official entry into World War II at the end of 1941 is revealed in this interesting commentary by David W. Lange in his 1996 Complete Guide to Lincoln Cents : As America's first year of involvement in World War II drew to a close, cents were in increasingly short supply, as this contemporary account reveals: Agitation continues for restoring to circulation the hundreds of millions of cents that have been issued in recent years. The shortage of copper is critical, and no doubt more or less drastic change will need to be made in the metallic content of the smallest of our coins. The "drastic change," as we know today, was the use of zinc-coated steel in 1943 as a temporary alternative to the familiar bronze alloy. In 1942, however, it was still business as usual, with the Denver Mint contributing a sizeable 206,698,000 coins to the year's total delivery of more than 950 million cents. This is an awe-inspiring survivor of the issue, among the very finest seen by PCGS, and ideally suited for inclusion in a top-ranked collection on the Set Registry. PCGS Population: 9; 0 finer. PCGS# 2707 . NGC ID: 22E2 . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.