Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Дата12 декабря 2025
- Стартовая цена2999 $
Лот 595 Vittorio Emanuele II 1861-1878 Re d'Italia - 5 lire 1861 Firenze ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell'Annunziata entro due rami d'alloro. CNI 5. Pagani 481. Montenegro 161. 24.8 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Spl60
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Дата12 декабря 2025
- Стартовая цена288 $
Лот 581 Vittorio Emanuele II 1849-1861 Re di Sardegna - 5 lire 1861 Torino ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata; il tutto tra due rami d’alloro. CNI 77. Pagani 390. Montenegro 61. 24.7 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Spl53
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Дата4 декабря 2025
- Стартовая цена807 $
Лот 1527 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire Marzo 1861 - Zecca: Firenze - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 24,97 - Rara - Lieve graffio al diritto e segni di contatto, migliore di BB (Bol. n. R7) (Gig. n. 31) (Mont. n. 161) (Pag. n. 481)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Дата4 декабря 2025
- Стартовая цена1153 $
Лот 1528 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire Marzo 1861 - Zecca: Firenze - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 24,73 - Rara - BB (Bol. n. R7) (Gig. n. 31) (Mont. n. 161) (Pag. n. 481)
Nomisma Aste
- Дата22 ноября 2025
- Стартовая цена2884 $
Лот 687 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Grading/Status: qSPL-SPL
Cambi Aste
- Дата11 ноября 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 438 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.5 Lire 1861. Firenze.Testa a d. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 31. Molto raro. g. 24,89. Diam. mm. 37,12. Arg. Piacevole patina. Migliore di BB
Cambi Aste
- Дата11 ноября 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 405 REGNO DI SARDEGNA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1849-1861.5 Lire 1861. Torino.Testa a d. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 50. Molto raro. g. 24,96. Diam. mm. 37,00. Arg. q.SPL
Varesi
- Дата5 ноября 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 283 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re di Sardegna (1849-1861) 5 Lire 1861, Torino MIR 1057u Pagani 390 Ag 24,97 g 37 mm RR q.SPL
Nomisma Spa
- Дата8 сентября 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 3558 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Screpolatura nel campo del D/ ma bell'esemplare con patina di vecchia raccolta Grading/Status: qSPL
Nomisma Spa
- Дата5 сентября 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 1837 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 5883925-009. Conservazione eccezionale per questo millesimo. Dalla nostra asta n. 68, lotto 1306, con un realizzo di 10.000 euro più diritti. Grading/Status: MS 63
Nomisma Spa
- Дата5 сентября 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 1838 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Sigillata BB/SPL colpetti sul bordo ripresi da Emilio Tevere Grading/Status: BB/SPL
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Дата13 июня 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 393 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia 1861-1878 - 5 lire Marzo 1861 Firenze ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, il tutto entro due rami d’alloro, nel basso segno di zecca e valore CNI 5. Pagani 481. Montenegro 161. 24.8 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Bb45
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
- Дата9 мая 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 187 REGNO DI SARDEGNA Vittorio Emanuele II, 1849-1861. 5 Lire 1861 Torino. Ag Dr. Testa del sovrano rivolta a d. Rv. Stemma sabaudo crociato sormontato da corona, da cui pende il collare dell’Annunziata, racchiuso da due rami di alloro. Pag. 390; Gig. 50 Molto Raro. Grading/Status: Colpetti al bordo. BB Notes The current bid status is available on Numismatica Ranieri website
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Дата29 марта 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 602 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) - 5 Lire 1° Tipo 1861 Firenze - Ag - MOLTO RARA - Gigante 31 - Perizia Perrone SPL Grading/Status: SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Heritage Auctions
- Дата13 января 2025
- Стартовая цена—
- Цена продажи
Лот 32069 Vittorio Emanuele II 5 Lire 1861-FIRENZE MS64 NGC, Florence mint, KM7, Pag-481. Exemplary showing from this rare commemorative struck to 21,000 pieces for Vittorio Emanuele II's accession to the throne of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy, most of which were melted during the silver speculation of the early 1860's. Handled just a couple times at our firm, this Grundy representative is still the finest of those showings at Heritage and previously brought $25,300 all-in in 2009. Exhibiting an ethereal peach tone, abundant luster, and a notably crisp strike, it is easy to justify this coin's top 3 placement on the NGC census. Ex. Grundy Collection; Leu Auction 74 (Lot 564) From the Eternal Collection Metal: Silver Diameter: 37mm Weight: 25g ASW: 0.7234oz Mintage: 21,000
Heritage Auctions
- Дата13 января 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Vittorio Emanuele II 5 Lire 1861-FIRENZE MS64 NGC, Florence mint, KM7, Pag-481. Exemplary showing from this rare commemorative struck to 21,000 pieces for Vittorio Emanuele II's accession to the throne of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy, most of which were melted during the silver speculation of the early 1860's. Handled just a couple times at our firm, this Grundy representative is still the finest of those showings at Heritage and previously brought $25,300 all-in in 2009. Exhibiting an ethereal peach tone, abundant luster, and a notably crisp strike, it is easy to justify this coin's top 3 placement on the NGC census. Ex. Grundy Collection; Leu Auction 74 (Lot 564)
Bertolami Fine Art
- Дата12 декабря 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 654 REGNO DI SARDEGNA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861). 5 Lire 1861. Ag (25 g; 37 mm) Gig. 50. RR. qSPL, colpetto al bordo ma bellissimi rilievi.
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
- Дата26 ноября 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 259 Firenze. Vittorio Emanuele II re d’Italia, 1861-1878 Da 5 lire 1861, AR 24,86 g. CNI 5. Galeotti VII. Pagani 481. MIR 474. Molto rara. Abrasioni al dr. e tracce di pulitura, altrimenti migliore di BB
Varesi
- Дата18 ноября 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 197 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re di Sardegna (1849-1861) 5 Lire 1861 Torino MIR 1057u Pagani 390 Gig. 50 Mont. 61 Ag 32,27 g 34,2 mm RR • Esemplare di notevole bellezza, proveniente dalla Collezione Demicheli, asta Varesi 55 dell'8 e 9 Aprile 2010 al lotto 330 FDC
Nomisma Aste
- Дата16 ноября 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 2297 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Minimo colpetto al bordo. Grading/Status: BB-SPL