Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Лот 595Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Лот 595
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Дата
    12 декабря 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    2999 $
Лот 595 Vittorio Emanuele II 1861-1878 Re d'Italia - 5 lire 1861 Firenze ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell'Annunziata entro due rami d'alloro. CNI 5. Pagani 481. Montenegro 161. 24.8 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Spl60
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Лот 581Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Лот 581
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Дата
    12 декабря 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    288 $
Лот 581 Vittorio Emanuele II 1849-1861 Re di Sardegna - 5 lire 1861 Torino ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata; il tutto tra due rami d’alloro. CNI 77. Pagani 390. Montenegro 61. 24.7 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Spl53
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Лот 1527
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    4 декабря 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    807 $
Лот 1527 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire Marzo 1861 - Zecca: Firenze - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 24,97 - Rara - Lieve graffio al diritto e segni di contatto, migliore di BB (Bol. n. R7) (Gig. n. 31) (Mont. n. 161) (Pag. n. 481)
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Лот 1528
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    4 декабря 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    1153 $
Лот 1528 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire Marzo 1861 - Zecca: Firenze - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 24,73 - Rara - BB (Bol. n. R7) (Gig. n. 31) (Mont. n. 161) (Pag. n. 481)
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Лот 687Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Лот 687
Nomisma Aste
  • Дата
    22 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    2884 $
Лот 687 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Grading/Status: qSPL-SPL
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Лот 438
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    11 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 438 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.5 Lire 1861. Firenze.Testa a d. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 31. Molto raro. g. 24,89. Diam. mm. 37,12. Arg. Piacevole patina. Migliore di BB
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Лот 405
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    11 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 405 REGNO DI SARDEGNA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1849-1861.5 Lire 1861. Torino.Testa a d. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 50. Molto raro. g. 24,96. Diam. mm. 37,00. Arg. q.SPL
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Лот 283
Varesi
  • Дата
    5 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 283 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re di Sardegna (1849-1861) 5 Lire 1861, Torino MIR 1057u Pagani 390 Ag 24,97 g 37 mm RR q.SPL
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Лот 3558Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Лот 3558
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    8 сентября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 3558 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Screpolatura nel campo del D/ ma bell'esemplare con patina di vecchia raccolta  Grading/Status: qSPL
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Лот 1837Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Лот 1837
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    5 сентября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1837 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 5883925-009. Conservazione eccezionale per questo millesimo. Dalla nostra asta n. 68, lotto 1306, con un realizzo di 10.000 euro più diritti.  Grading/Status: MS 63
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Лот 1838Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Лот 1838
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    5 сентября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1838 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Sigillata BB/SPL colpetti sul bordo ripresi da Emilio Tevere Grading/Status: BB/SPL
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Лот 393Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Лот 393
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Дата
    13 июня 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 393 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia 1861-1878 - 5 lire Marzo 1861 Firenze ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, il tutto entro due rami d’alloro, nel basso segno di zecca e valore CNI 5. Pagani 481. Montenegro 161. 24.8 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Bb45
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l., Online Auction 20, Лот 187
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
  • Дата
    9 мая 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 187 REGNO DI SARDEGNA Vittorio Emanuele II, 1849-1861. 5 Lire 1861 Torino. Ag Dr. Testa del sovrano rivolta a d. Rv. Stemma sabaudo crociato sormontato da corona, da cui pende il collare dell’Annunziata, racchiuso da due rami di alloro. Pag. 390; Gig. 50 Molto Raro. Grading/Status: Colpetti al bordo. BB Notes The current bid status is available on Numismatica Ranieri website
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 36, Лот 602
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Дата
    29 марта 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 602 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) - 5 Lire 1° Tipo 1861 Firenze - Ag - MOLTO RARA - Gigante 31 - Perizia Perrone SPL Grading/Status: SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3121, Лот 32069Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3121, Лот 32069
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    13 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 32069 Vittorio Emanuele II 5 Lire 1861-FIRENZE MS64 NGC, Florence mint, KM7, Pag-481. Exemplary showing from this rare commemorative struck to 21,000 pieces for Vittorio Emanuele II's accession to the throne of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy, most of which were melted during the silver speculation of the early 1860's. Handled just a couple times at our firm, this Grundy representative is still the finest of those showings at Heritage and previously brought $25,300 all-in in 2009. Exhibiting an ethereal peach tone, abundant luster, and a notably crisp strike, it is easy to justify this coin's top 3 placement on the NGC census. Ex. Grundy Collection; Leu Auction 74 (Lot 564) From the Eternal Collection Metal: Silver Diameter: 37mm Weight: 25g ASW: 0.7234oz Mintage: 21,000
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Heritage Auctions, Auction - New York #3121, Лот 32069
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    13 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 32069 Vittorio Emanuele II 5 Lire 1861-FIRENZE MS64 NGC, Florence mint, KM7, Pag-481. Exemplary showing from this rare commemorative struck to 21,000 pieces for Vittorio Emanuele II's accession to the throne of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy, most of which were melted during the silver speculation of the early 1860's. Handled just a couple times at our firm, this Grundy representative is still the finest of those showings at Heritage and previously brought $25,300 all-in in 2009. Exhibiting an ethereal peach tone, abundant luster, and a notably crisp strike, it is easy to justify this coin's top 3 placement on the NGC census. Ex. Grundy Collection; Leu Auction 74 (Lot 564) HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 317, Лот 654
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Дата
    12 декабря 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 654 REGNO DI SARDEGNA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861). 5 Lire 1861. Ag (25 g; 37 mm) Gig. 50. RR. qSPL, colpetto al bordo ma bellissimi rilievi.
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, Asta 148, Лот 259
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Дата
    26 ноября 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 259 Firenze. Vittorio Emanuele II re d’Italia, 1861-1878   Da 5 lire 1861, AR 24,86 g. CNI 5. Galeotti VII. Pagani 481. MIR 474. Molto rara. Abrasioni al dr. e tracce di pulitura, altrimenti migliore di BB
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 84, Лот 197
Varesi
  • Дата
    18 ноября 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 197 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re di Sardegna (1849-1861) 5 Lire 1861 Torino MIR 1057u Pagani 390 Gig. 50 Mont. 61 Ag 32,27 g 34,2 mm RR • Esemplare di notevole bellezza, proveniente dalla Collezione Demicheli, asta Varesi 55 dell'8 e 9 Aprile 2010 al lotto 330 FDC
Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Лот 2297Италия 5 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Лот 2297
Nomisma Aste
  • Дата
    16 ноября 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 2297 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Minimo colpetto al bordo. Grading/Status: BB-SPL
