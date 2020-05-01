Италия 5 чентезимо 1943 Виктор Эммануил III
Stephen Album Rare Coins
Дата4 марта 2024
Лот 1441 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuel III, 1900-1946, 5 centesimi, 1943-R, KM-73a, dated year XX of the Fascist Era (Era Fascista), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
VL Nummus
Дата12 марта 2022
Лот 2591 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Rome Year XXI. Ae. Montenegro 397. 2.95 g. R FDC.
Numismatica Ferrarese
Дата11 июня 2021
Лот 834 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi "Impero" 1943 XXI - Rara - Shipping only in Italy FDC.
Numismatica Ferrarese
Дата27 декабря 2020
Лот 424 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Anno XXI "Impero" del II° Tipo - Gig. 292 - R - Cu FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C.
Дата5 декабря 2020
Лот 507 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1943 - Gig. 292 R FDC For information on shipments and exports outside the Italian territory, please read the terms and conditions, see number 5.
Numismatica Ferrarese
Дата1 мая 2020
Лот 349 Vittorio Emanuele III - "Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi ""Impero"" 1943 XXI - Cu" FDC