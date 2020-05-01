Италия 5 чентезимо 1943 Виктор Эммануил III

Италия 5 чентезимо 1943 Виктор Эммануил III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 25, Лот 1441
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Дата
    4 марта 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1441 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuel III, 1900-1946, 5 centesimi, 1943-R, KM-73a, dated year XX of the Fascist Era (Era Fascista), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
Италия 5 чентезимо 1943 Виктор Эммануил III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Лот 2591
VL Nummus
  • Дата
    12 марта 2022
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 2591 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Rome Year XXI. Ae. Montenegro 397. 2.95 g. R FDC.
Италия 5 чентезимо 1943 Виктор Эммануил III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Лот 834
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Дата
    11 июня 2021
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 834 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi "Impero" 1943 XXI - Rara - Shipping only in Italy FDC.
Италия 5 чентезимо 1943 Виктор Эммануил III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction N.8, Лот 424
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Дата
    27 декабря 2020
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 424 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Anno XXI "Impero" del II° Tipo - Gig. 292 - R - Cu FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Италия 5 чентезимо 1943 Виктор Эммануил III - Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C., E-Live Auction 3, Лот 507
Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C.
  • Дата
    5 декабря 2020
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 507 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1943 - Gig. 292 R FDC For information on shipments and exports outside the Italian territory, please read the terms and conditions, see number 5.
Италия 5 чентезимо 1943 Виктор Эммануил III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Лот 349
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Дата
    1 мая 2020
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 349 Vittorio Emanuele III - "Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi ""Impero"" 1943 XXI - Cu" FDC
