Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II

Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Лот 1832Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Лот 1832
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    5 сентября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1832 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 - Nomisma 868a AU RR Splendido esemplare con i fondi brillanti al D/ e praticamente a specchio al R/. Variante con 1 ribattuto su 1. Minima tacchetta al bordo al R/ e nel campo al D/ Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Лот 1128Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Лот 1128
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    1 июля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1128 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Лот 1131Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Лот 1131
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    1 июля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1131 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: SPL+
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - Via GmbH, E-Live Auktion 21, Лот 282
Via GmbH
  • Дата
    7 апреля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 282 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859/1861-1878, 20 Lire 1876 R, Rom. 6,44 g. Fr: 12. Prachtexemplar! Stempelfrisch
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - Hatria Numismatica, E-Live Auction 17, Лот 639
Hatria Numismatica
  • Дата
    18 декабря 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 639 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1877R Au. Gigante, 24. SPL
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - Hatria Numismatica, E-Live Auction 17, Лот 625
Hatria Numismatica
  • Дата
    18 декабря 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 625 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1865T Au. Gigante, 9. SPL
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, Auction 409, Лот 1731
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Дата
    20 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1731 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Victor Emanuel II., 1859-1861-1878.   20 Lire 1870 R, Rom. 5,81 g Feingold. Fb. 12; Pagani 464; Schl. 26.RR Winz. Randfehler, fast vorzüglich
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24109Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    17 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24108Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24108
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    17 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 24108 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1877-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1879-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24105Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24105
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    17 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 24105 Vittorio Emanuele II 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS61 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 7) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN AU58 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1866 T-BN AU55 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    17 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 151, Лот 226
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Дата
    16 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 226 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Kleine Kratzer, sehr schön +
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Лот 733
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    14 мая 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 733 REGNO D’ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1878. Roma. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 25. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. q.SPL
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Лот 732
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    14 мая 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 732 REGNO D’ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1878. Roma. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 25. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. Segni di contatto sui bordi. q.SPL
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 150, Лот 283
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Дата
    12 мая 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 283 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön - vorzüglich
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 150, Лот 281
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Дата
    12 мая 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 281 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863, Turin. K.M. 10.1, Friedberg 11, Pagani 459. GOLD. Vorzüglich
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Лот 950Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Лот 950
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    1 апреля 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 950 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Лот 357
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Дата
    10 марта 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 357 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Vorzüglich + .
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Лот 356
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Дата
    10 марта 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 356 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön .
Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 147, Лот 179
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Дата
    11 февраля 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 179 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön .
