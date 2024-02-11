Италия 20 лир 1878 Виктор Эммануил II
Nomisma Spa
- Дата5 сентября 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 1832 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 - Nomisma 868a AU RR Splendido esemplare con i fondi brillanti al D/ e praticamente a specchio al R/. Variante con 1 ribattuto su 1. Minima tacchetta al bordo al R/ e nel campo al D/ Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Дата1 июля 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 1128 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Spa
- Дата1 июля 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 1131 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: SPL+
Via GmbH
- Дата7 апреля 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 282 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859/1861-1878, 20 Lire 1876 R, Rom. 6,44 g. Fr: 12. Prachtexemplar! Stempelfrisch
Hatria Numismatica
- Дата18 декабря 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 639 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1877R Au. Gigante, 24. SPL
Hatria Numismatica
- Дата18 декабря 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 625 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1865T Au. Gigante, 9. SPL
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
- Дата20 июня 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 1731 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Victor Emanuel II., 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1870 R, Rom. 5,81 g Feingold. Fb. 12; Pagani 464; Schl. 26.RR Winz. Randfehler, fast vorzüglich
Heritage Auctions
- Дата17 июня 2024
- Стартовая цена—
- Цена продажи
Лот 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Дата17 июня 2024
- Стартовая цена—
- Цена продажи
Лот 24108 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1877-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1879-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Дата17 июня 2024
- Стартовая цена—
- Цена продажи
Лот 24105 Vittorio Emanuele II 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS61 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 7) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN AU58 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1866 T-BN AU55 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Дата17 июня 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Дата16 июня 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 226 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Kleine Kratzer, sehr schön +
Cambi Aste
- Дата14 мая 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 733 REGNO D’ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1878. Roma. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 25. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. q.SPL
Cambi Aste
- Дата14 мая 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 732 REGNO D’ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1878. Roma. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 25. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. Segni di contatto sui bordi. q.SPL
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Дата12 мая 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 283 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön - vorzüglich
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Дата12 мая 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 281 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863, Turin. K.M. 10.1, Friedberg 11, Pagani 459. GOLD. Vorzüglich
Nomisma Spa
- Дата1 апреля 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 950 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Дата10 марта 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 357 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Vorzüglich + .
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Дата10 марта 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 356 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön .
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Дата11 февраля 2024
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 179 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön .