Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II

Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Auction 53, Лот 906
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Дата
    18 сентября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 906 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878, AV 20 lire, 1873-M, KM-10.3, initials BN, lustrous, Choice XF.
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo, E-Live Auction 43, Лот 81
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
  • Дата
    23 августа 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 81 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1873 M Au. Gig. 18. C. BB+
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Лот 1107Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Лот 1107
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    1 июля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1107 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU  Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - Casa de Subastas de Madrid, Auction 654, Лот 661
Casa de Subastas de Madrid
  • Дата
    25 апреля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 661 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins 20 Lire. 1873-M. VITTORIO EMANUELE II. MILANO. 6,40 grs. AU (900). Fr-13; KM-10.3. MBC.
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - The Coin Cabinet, E-Auction 3, Лот 130
The Coin Cabinet
  • Дата
    4 марта 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 130 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817554 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 6.00% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - Katz Auction, E-Auction 148, Лот 843
Katz Auction
  • Дата
    11 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 843 Italy 20 Lire 1873 M BN NGC MS62 KM# 10.3, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; UNC with full mint luster
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction, Лот 160Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction, Лот 160
Nomisma Aste
  • Дата
    13 декабря 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 160 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232448, Лот 64272
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    27 ноября 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 64272 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3, Fr-13. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Лот 902Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Лот 902
Nomisma Aste
  • Дата
    16 ноября 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 902 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 R - Nomisma 862 AU RRR Grading/Status: SPL
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 991, Лот 811
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    6 ноября 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 811 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Milano. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 18. g. 6,45. Diam. mm. 20,97. Oro. Migliore di BB
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Лот 650Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Лот 650
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    2 июля 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 650 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Minimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24109Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    17 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24108Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24108
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    17 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 24108 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1877-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1879-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24105Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24105
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    17 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 24105 Vittorio Emanuele II 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS61 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 7) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN AU58 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1866 T-BN AU55 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Лот 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    17 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 151, Лот 226
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Дата
    16 июня 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 226 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Kleine Kratzer, sehr schön +
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Лот 720
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    14 мая 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 720 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Milano. Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 18. g. 6,45. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. BB
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Лот 947Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Лот 947
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    1 апреля 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 947 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Minimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qSPL-SPL+
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Лот 940Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Лот 940
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    1 апреля 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 940 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Insignificante colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Похожие
Подробнее
Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Лот 946Италия 20 лир 1873 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Лот 946
Nomisma Spa
  • Дата
    1 апреля 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 946 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Похожие
Подробнее