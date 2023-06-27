Италия 20 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Дата4 декабря 2025
- Стартовая цена577 $
Лот 1530 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 20 Lire 1861 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 6,44 - Non comune - SPL (Bol. n. R10) (Gig. n. 5) (Mont. n. 131) (Pag. n. 455)
Cambi Aste
- Дата11 ноября 2025
Лот 415 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1861. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 5. Raro. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,23. Oro. BB
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Дата3 мая 2025
Лот 1135 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1861 Torino B in scudetto. Pag. (decimali) 455; MIR (Savoia) 1078a. AU. R. La moneta presenta anche una ribattitura (?) sul segno di zecca, T su F. Perizia Aurora (BB+/SPL). BB+.
Aurora Numismatica
- Дата18 марта 2025
Лот 200 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), 20 Lire 1861-T, Rara Au 21 mm, 6,45 g, alta conservazione per il millesimo, in Slab NGC MS63
The Coin Cabinet
- Дата4 марта 2025
Лот 130 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817554 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 6.00% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Hatria Numismatica
- Дата18 декабря 2024
Лот 639 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1877R Au. Gigante, 24. SPL
Hatria Numismatica
- Дата18 декабря 2024
Лот 625 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1865T Au. Gigante, 9. SPL
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
- Дата8 декабря 2024
Лот 435 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1861 T, Torino. Obv. VITTORIO EMANUELE II. Bare head to left. Rv. REGNO D'ITALIA. Crowned coat of arms. Mont. 131; KM 10.1; Fr. 11. AU. 6.45 g. 3267 ex. NGC MS 62 Rare in this quality. 6876765-001
Aurora Numismatica
- Дата9 октября 2024
Лот 282 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), 20 Lire 1861 Torino, Rara Au 21 mm 6,41 g, BB
InAsta S.p.A.
- Дата5 сентября 2024
Лот 797 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1861 T Pag. 455; Mont. 131 R (AU g. 6,43) BB+
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Дата6 июня 2024
Лот 1461 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 Lire 1861 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 6,44 - Non comune - SPL (Bol. n. R10) (Gig. n. 5) (Mont. n. 131) (Pag. n. 455)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Дата6 июня 2024
Лот 1462 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 Lire 1861 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 6,42 - Non comune - Migliore di BB (Bol. n. R10) (Gig. n. 5) (Mont. n. 131) (Pag. n. 455)
San Martino
- Дата30 мая 2024
Лот 889 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 Lire 1861. Torino. Au. Gr. 6,44. R. Gig# 5. Grading/Status: BB+
The Coin Cabinet
- Дата30 апреля 2024
Лот 79 ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 lire, 1863 T BN. Turin. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; inscription: 'REGNO D'ITALIA'; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900.0/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: 10% Buyer Premium + VAT on this lot. No other fees, including live bidding. Delivery cost will be added to your order. This lot is exempt from VAT. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Cambi Aste
- Дата8 ноября 2023
Лот 1205 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878., 20 Lire 1861. Torino. Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 5. Rara. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21,15. Oro. BB Estimate: EUR 280 - 330
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
- Дата4 ноября 2023
Лот 751 REGNO D’ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1861 Torino. Au Dr. Testa del sovrano rivolta a s. Rv. Stemma sabaudo crociato sormontato da corona da cui pende il collare dell’Annunziata, racchiuso da due rami di alloro. Pag. 455; Gig. 5. Raro. SPL.
SINCONA AG
- Дата24 октября 2023
Лот 2548 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1861 T, Torino. 6.43 g. Mont. 131 (R). Pagani 455. Fr. 11. Auflage nur 3'267 Exemplare / Mintage only 3,267 pieces. Sehr schön / Very fine. (~€ 315/USD 335)
Sima Srl
- Дата20 октября 2023
Лот 372 REGNO Dâ€™ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878) - 20 lire 1861 Torino Gig 5 Au Oro Gold gr. 6,43 colpetto al bordo BB/SPL
Editions V. GADOURY
- Дата14 октября 2023
Лот 647 Vittorio Emanuele II 1861-1878 - Re d'Italia 20 Lire, Torino, 1861 T BN, AU 6.45 g. Ref : Cud. 1190a (R), MIR 1078a, Pag. 455, Fr. 11 Conservation : NGC MS 63. presque FDC et rare en MS.
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
- Дата27 июня 2023
Лот 5 CASA SAVOIA. Vittorio Emanuele II re d’Italia, 1861-1878. Da 20 lire 1861 Torino. Pagani 455a. Friedberg 11. Raro. Buon BB Ex acquisto privato da Numismatica de Falco, Napoli, 1994. Con cartellino originale. Il segno di zecca T presenta una eccedenza di metallo che spesso in passato è stata considerata una correzione su F. A Firenze non sono mai stati depositati i conii del 20 lire del Regno d’Italia.