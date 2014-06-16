Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III

Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 280 | Blue, Лот 787
Savoca Numismatik
  • Дата
    2 августа 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 787 Italy. AD 1920. 20 Centesimi 1920 4 g Extremely Fine
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - H.D. Rauch, 46. E-AUKTION, Лот 1363
H.D. Rauch
  • Дата
    25 марта 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1363 Königreich Italien.   Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 20, Лот 1440
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Дата
    10 апреля 2023
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1440 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-58, plain edge variety, scarce date, a superb lustrous example! PCGS graded MS65. These type could be considered an emergency issue since they were minted in years when nickel was very precious for military industries. To conserve the nickel, the Roma mint used the previously minted 20 centesimi coins (KM-28 type) that were withdrawn from circulation and used as a host planchet for the overstriking of this type.
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet-Only Auction #6, Лот 412
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Дата
    2 марта 2020
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 412 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-58, plain edge, scarce date, NGC graded MS62. WINGS.
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - VL Nummus, E-Live Auction 9, Лот 978
VL Nummus
  • Дата
    10 июня 2018
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 978 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1920 Rome Smooth edge, Ø 21 mm Montenegro 302. 3.96 g. R Unc
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - Wannenes Art Auction, COINS & MEDALS, Лот 1589
Wannenes Art Auction
  • Дата
    16 мая 2018
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1589 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1920 Roma. Cupronichel, 3,93 gr, 21 mm. qFDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 852. Gigante 216. Montenegro 302
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - Wannenes Art Auction, COINS & MEDALS, Лот 1586
Wannenes Art Auction
  • Дата
    16 мая 2018
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1586 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1918 BORDO RIGATO Roma. Cupronichel, 3,83 gr, 21 mm. FDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 850a. Gigante 214. Montenegro 299 Come in quasi tutte le monete di questo nominale si notano, sottostanti, i segni del 20 centesimi di Umberto I ed il relativo taglio rigato. Solo il millesimo 1920 presenta sempre un taglio liscio per aver usato tondelli nuovi.
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 95, Лот 2032
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Дата
    9 сентября 2015
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 2032 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 20 Centesimi 1920 R. KM 58. vorzüglich/Stempelglanz
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - H.D. Rauch, Auction 96, Лот 1561
H.D. Rauch
  • Дата
    10 декабря 2014
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1561 EUROPA UND ÜBERSEE ITALIEN Königreich Italien (D) 20 Centesimi 1920 R, Rom Mont:302 (R) vzgl.
Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III - H.D. Rauch, 15th live e-Auction, Лот 1076
H.D. Rauch
  • Дата
    16 июня 2014
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1076 EUROPA UND ÜBERSEE ITALIEN Königreich Italien (D) 20 Centesimi 1920 R, Rom. Mit glattem Rand Mont:302(R); leichte Korrossionen s.sch.+
