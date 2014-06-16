Италия 20 чентезимо 1920 Виктор Эммануил III
Savoca Numismatik
- Дата2 августа 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 787 Italy. AD 1920. 20 Centesimi 1920 4 g Extremely Fine
H.D. Rauch
- Дата25 марта 2025
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 1363 Königreich Italien. Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Дата10 апреля 2023
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 1440 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-58, plain edge variety, scarce date, a superb lustrous example! PCGS graded MS65. These type could be considered an emergency issue since they were minted in years when nickel was very precious for military industries. To conserve the nickel, the Roma mint used the previously minted 20 centesimi coins (KM-28 type) that were withdrawn from circulation and used as a host planchet for the overstriking of this type.
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Дата2 марта 2020
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 412 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-58, plain edge, scarce date, NGC graded MS62. WINGS.
VL Nummus
- Дата10 июня 2018
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 978 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1920 Rome Smooth edge, Ø 21 mm Montenegro 302. 3.96 g. R Unc
Wannenes Art Auction
- Дата16 мая 2018
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 1589 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1920 Roma. Cupronichel, 3,93 gr, 21 mm. qFDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 852. Gigante 216. Montenegro 302
Wannenes Art Auction
- Дата16 мая 2018
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 1586 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1918 BORDO RIGATO Roma. Cupronichel, 3,83 gr, 21 mm. FDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 850a. Gigante 214. Montenegro 299 Come in quasi tutte le monete di questo nominale si notano, sottostanti, i segni del 20 centesimi di Umberto I ed il relativo taglio rigato. Solo il millesimo 1920 presenta sempre un taglio liscio per aver usato tondelli nuovi.
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Дата9 сентября 2015
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 2032 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 20 Centesimi 1920 R. KM 58. vorzüglich/Stempelglanz
H.D. Rauch
- Дата10 декабря 2014
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи
Лот 1561 EUROPA UND ÜBERSEE ITALIEN Königreich Italien (D) 20 Centesimi 1920 R, Rom Mont:302 (R) vzgl.
H.D. Rauch
- Дата16 июня 2014
- Стартовая цена
- Цена продажи—
Лот 1076 EUROPA UND ÜBERSEE ITALIEN Königreich Italien (D) 20 Centesimi 1920 R, Rom. Mit glattem Rand Mont:302(R); leichte Korrossionen s.sch.+