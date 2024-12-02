Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I

Лот 33191 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS62 Prooflike NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18. The lovely Prooflike surfaces offer an abundance of reflectivity while the full strike leaves in place every nuance carved into the original engraving, including in the king's hair as well as the reverse shield and wreath. Metal: Gold Diameter: 35mm Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 7:54AM CT) Mintage: 4,219 Estimate: $6,000 - $8,000. Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.