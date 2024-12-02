Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I

Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Аверс монеты - - San Martino, Auction n.7, Лот 261Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Реверс монеты - - San Martino, Auction n.7, Лот 261
San Martino
  • Дата
    6 декабря 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    4498 $
Лот 261 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire, 1883, Au, gr. 32,27, R, Gig. 3 Grading/Status: qSPL Notes colpetti al bordo
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Лот 1549
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    4 декабря 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    4614 $
Лот 1549 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni sui fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Аверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Лот 712Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Реверс монеты - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Лот 712
Nomisma Aste
  • Дата
    22 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    4383 $
Лот 712 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Nomisma 972 AU R Graffietto. Grading/Status: SPL+
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Münzenonline, Auktion Nr.36, Лот 305
Münzenonline
  • Дата
    21 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    5586 $
Лот 305 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck.leichte Haarlinien sonst fast unzirkuliert
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction Numismatics, Лот 858
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Дата
    19 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
    5790 $
Лот 858 WORLD COINS: ITALY Italy 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . 32,18 grs. AU. (Rayitas). RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. MBC+.
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Лот 453
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    11 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 453 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,22. Diam. mm. 35,15. Oro. Graffi e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. SPL
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Лот 454
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    11 ноября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 454 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 35,16. Oro. Colpo al rovescio e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. Migliore di SPL
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - VL Nummus, Online Auction 29, Лот 1125
VL Nummus
  • Дата
    12 октября 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1125 Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) World coins, Kingdom. 100 Lire, 1883. , cleaned, Au. Rome Gr. 31,96 Fr. 18 BB/q.SPL
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Лот 33191Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Лот 33191
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    27 августа 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 33191 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS62 Prooflike NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18. The lovely Prooflike surfaces offer an abundance of reflectivity while the full strike leaves in place every nuance carved into the original engraving, including in the king's hair as well as the reverse shield and wreath. Metal: Gold Diameter: 35mm Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 7:54AM CT) Mintage: 4,219 Estimate: $6,000 - $8,000. Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Аверс монеты - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Лот 399Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Реверс монеты - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Лот 399
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Дата
    13 июня 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 399 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I 1878-1900 - 100 lire 1883 Roma av. Testa nuda a sinistra, in basso la data R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, ai lati il valore; il tutto entro due rami d’alloro e quercia CNI 11. Pagani 569. Montenegro 03. 32.1 g. - Ø 35 - R Grading/Status: Fdc65
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Лот 1409
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    5 июня 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1409 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,23 - Rara - Lievi colpetti al contorno, SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Лот 1408
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    5 июня 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1408 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, ma con fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Лот 1407
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    5 июня 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1407 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 35,24 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Лот 476
Cambi Aste
  • Дата
    28 мая 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 476 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,21. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto. SPL/FDC VIDEO
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - SINCONA AG, Auction 97, Лот 1624
SINCONA AG
  • Дата
    26 мая 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1624 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900.   100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck. NGC MS62. (~€ 3'685/USD 3'975)
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 106, Лот 145
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Дата
    20 мая 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 145 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1883, Roma. Oro, 32,30 gr. - Diam. 35 mm. Dritto: testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA (Filippo Speranza, incisore); - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e quercia, in alto una stella raggiante. Nomisma 972, Gigante 3 Raro Bellissimo esemplare dai fondi lucenti. q.FDC
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction 1138, Лот 948
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Дата
    14 мая 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 948 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins Empire 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . ROMA . 32,24 grs. AU (900). (Pequeños golpecitos y rayitas). Bella con brillo original. RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. Tirada: 4.219 piezas. EBC+ Prooflike. Ex Áureo & Calicó 268 - 03 junio 2015, n. 1679.
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Лот 34713Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Лот 34713
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    21 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 34713 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3, Fr-18. Mintage: 4,219. Featuring almost-Prooflike qualities that have been subdued by wisping across the surfaces. The detail of the strike is exceptional and shows no sign of erosion. Bright and attractive. Ex. Heritage Auctions #3115 (May 2024, Lot 32679) Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,571.52 Gold Spot: $2,755/oz (01-22-2025) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, January 2025 NYINC Showcase Auction - Session 3: World Coins Part 2: German East Africa to United States of America - Lots 32001-32395, Лот 32193Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, January 2025 NYINC Showcase Auction - Session 3: World Coins Part 2: German East Africa to United States of America - Lots 32001-32395, Лот 32193
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    18 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 32193 ITALY. 100 Lire, 1883-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. NGC MS-62 Prooflike. Fr-18; KM-22; Gig-3; Mont-03. Mintage: 4,219. An alluring Prooflike example of this hefty and famous Italian type, offering rich brilliance and sharp details throughout. As such an appealing example of an extremely difficult date, we expect stiff competition for this piece. Estimate: $5,000 - $7,500. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Аверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Лот 25198Италия 100 лир 1883 Умберто I, Реверс монеты - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Лот 25198
Heritage Auctions
  • Дата
    2 декабря 2024
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 25198 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R AU55 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3. Mintage: 4,219. A lightly handled example of this favored large-format Umberto gold issue. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,462.31 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
