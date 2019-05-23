Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II

Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - The Coin Cabinet, Auction 122, Лот 247
The Coin Cabinet
  • Дата
    29 апреля 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 247 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817532 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 20.00% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more. Estimate: 450 GBP
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - The Coin Cabinet, World Coin Auction 4, Лот 281
The Coin Cabinet
  • Дата
    29 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 281 PCGS MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817555. PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 22.50% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations..Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - The Coin Cabinet, World Coin Auction 4, Лот 282
The Coin Cabinet
  • Дата
    29 января 2025
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 282 PCGS MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817531. PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 22.50% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations..Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 42 – Session 1&2, Лот 1086
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    1 декабря 2022
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1086 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 3,20 - Migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 42 – Session 1&2, Лот 1089
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    1 декабря 2022
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1089 Insieme di 2 esemplari da 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 3,23 - Rispettivamente SPL e migliore di BB (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 41, Лот 822
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    26 мая 2022
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 822 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 3,24 - SPL (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Аверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, The January 2022 NYINC Auction - Session H - Internet Only - World Coins Part 2 - Lots 7001-7932, Лот 7584Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II, Реверс монеты - - Stack's Bowers, The January 2022 NYINC Auction - Session H - Internet Only - World Coins Part 2 - Lots 7001-7932, Лот 7584
Stack's Bowers
  • Дата
    19 января 2022
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 7584 ITALY. 10 Lire, 1863-T BN. Turin Mint. Vittorio Emanuele II. NGC MS-64. Fr-15; KM-9; Gig-27; Mont-133. This nicely preserver near-Gem example boasts a strong strike with satiny luster in the fields displaying a pale gold coloration. The 1863 Italian 10 Lire is a souvenir of a significant era in global history. It represents one of the earliest coins issued by the newly-created Kingdom of Italy, which was formed in 1861. As a symbol of unity and prosperity, these coins were readily embraced in international commerce. The obverse features a portrait of King Victor Emmanuel II while the reverse features the Kingdom of Italy coat of arms. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, AUCTION 129, Лот 26
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Дата
    1 декабря 2021
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 26 VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878)   10 Lire 1863, Torino oro gr. 3,22. Pagani 477, MIR 1079b, Friedberg 15. Fdc diametro 18,7mm.
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, AUCTION 129, Лот 49
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Дата
    1 декабря 2021
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 49 VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878)   10 Lire 1865, Torino oro gr. 3,23. Pagani 478, MIR 1079f. NGC5782295-003 AU55. q.Spl .
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, AUCTION 129, Лот 27
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Дата
    1 декабря 2021
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 27 VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878)   10 Lire 1863, Torino oro gr. 3,24. Pagani 477a, MIR 1079c, Friedberg 15. migliore di Spl Ex asta UBS 35, Basilea 1984, n. 442. Diametro maggiore, 19,1mm.
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, AUCTION 129, Лот 25
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Дата
    1 декабря 2021
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 25 VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878)   10 Lire 1863, Torino oro gr. 3,23. D/ VITTORIO EMANVELE II Testa a destra, sotto FERRARIS, in basso 1863. Rv: REGNO - D’ITALIA Stemma sabaudo coronato, tra due rami di lauro crescenti, attorno collare dell’Annunziata, in basso T L•10 [BN]. Contorno rigato. Pagani 477, MIR 1079b, Friedberg 15. Fdc Ex asta Nomisma 22, San Marino 2002, n. 1363. Diametro 18,7mm.
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 39, Лот 722
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    27 мая 2021
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 722 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 3,24 - FDC (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27 ) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477)
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 39, Лот 724
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    27 мая 2021
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 724 Insieme comprendente gli esemplari da 10 e 20 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Entrambe migliori di SPL (Bol. n. R9 e R10) (Gig. n. 27 e 7) (Mont. n. 155 e 133) (Pag. n. 477 e 457)
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 37, Лот 884
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    9 июля 2020
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 884 Insieme di 3 esemplari da 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Due esemplari q.FDC, il terzo BB (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 37, Лот 885
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    9 июля 2020
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 885 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction LII – Day 2, Лот 692
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Дата
    27 октября 2019
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 692 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 10 lire 1861 Torino, testa piccola. Pag. 476. Mont. 153. AU. mm. 18.00 RRR. BB.
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auction 125 | Teil 1, Лот 279
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Дата
    6 сентября 2019
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 279 10 Lire 1863 BN. 3,23 g. 900/1000. gutes sehr schön
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 34 – Day 2 - Sessions IV and V, Лот 1543
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    31 мая 2019
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1543 20 Lire 1866 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Non comune (Bol. n. R10) (Gig. n. 10) (Mont. n. 136) (Pag. n. 460)
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Auction 34 – Day 2 - Sessions IV and V, Лот 1540
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Дата
    31 мая 2019
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 1540 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Di alta qualità (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477)
Италия 10 лир 1861 Виктор Эммануил II - Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG, Dorotheum, Лот 952
Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
  • Дата
    23 мая 2019
  • Стартовая цена
  • Цена продажи
Лот 952 Vittorio Emmenuele II. 1861-1878 GOLD 10 Lire 1863 Adlerkopf, Turin, Montenegro 155, =3,19 g= III 10 Lire 1863 Adlerkopf, Turin, Montenegro 155, =3,19 g= III
