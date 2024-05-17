Нумизматические аукционы Бельгии
Список аукционных фирм
Название Аукционов Лотов Сумма продаж Страна
51 Gallery 13 3941 16,847,408 $ Belgium
Bucephalus Numismatic 27 30232 2,328,017 $ Belgium
HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES 16 3127 1,591,977 $ Belgium
Hôtel des Ventes Mosan SA 1 83 31,661 $ Belgium
Ibrahim's Collectibles 17 21752 975,369 $ Belgium
Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. 67 108522 49,056,930 $ Belgium
Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito 5 10344 1,062,422 $ Belgium
The Bru Sale & Wellico Ltd 5 1454 4,068,535 $ Belgium
The Coinhouse Auctions 32 76927 3,261,591 $ Belgium
The Scripophily Center bvba 1 341 94,495 $ Belgium
Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba 2 5306 750,418 $ Belgium
iBelgica Maison de Vente 12 5602 8,415,723 $ Belgium