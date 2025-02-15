flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1843

Gold coins

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 6
