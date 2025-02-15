flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1813

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1813 F.W.
Reverse Thaler 1813 F.W.
Thaler 1813 F.W. Rant "X. EINE"
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler 1813 F.W.
Reverse Thaler 1813 F.W.
Thaler 1813 F.W.
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 75

Pattern coins

Obverse 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. Pattern
Reverse 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. Pattern
1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. Pattern
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 2
