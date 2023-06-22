Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Thaler 1813 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,517 g
- Pure silver (0,8237 oz) 25,6208 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2638 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4919 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
