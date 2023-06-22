flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Thaler 1813 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Obverse Thaler 1813 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Reverse Thaler 1813 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,517 g
  • Pure silver (0,8237 oz) 25,6208 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2638 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4919 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
