Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Thaler 1813 F.W.. Rant "X. EINE" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)
Variety: Rant "X. EINE"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 with mark F.W.. Rant "X. EINE". This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
7026 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
