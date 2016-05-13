flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Thaler 1813 F.W.. Rant "X. EINE" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Variety: Rant "X. EINE"

Obverse Thaler 1813 F.W. Rant "X. EINE" - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Reverse Thaler 1813 F.W. Rant "X. EINE" - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 with mark F.W.. Rant "X. EINE". This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
7026 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
9074 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 F.W. at auction UBS - January 26, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

