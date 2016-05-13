Thaler 1813 F.W.. Rant "X. EINE" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1813 with mark F.W.. Rant "X. EINE". This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

