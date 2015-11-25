Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Pattern 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 7,743 g
- Pure silver (0,1992 oz) 6,1944 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George
- Denomination 1/4 thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Pattern 1/4 thaler 1813 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3466 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2015.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
