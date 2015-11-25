Pattern 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Pattern 1/4 thaler 1813 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3466 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2015.

Сondition XF (2)