flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Pattern 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Obverse Pattern 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Reverse Pattern 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 7,743 g
  • Pure silver (0,1992 oz) 6,1944 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/4 thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Pattern 1/4 thaler 1813 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3466 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Westfälische (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
2658 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1813 F.W. (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1813 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1/4 thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access