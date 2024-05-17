1 Shilling 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1836 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

