United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1657 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1657 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1657 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1657
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2200 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1657 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1657 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.

Сondition
United Kingdom Shilling 1657 at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJune 6, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
1270 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1657 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
5387 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1657 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
SellerDNW
DateJune 16, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1657 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionFR
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1657?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1657 is 2200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1657?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1657 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1657?

To sell the Shilling 1657 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

