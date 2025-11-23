flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1653 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Shilling 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Shilling 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1653
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:490 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (193)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1653 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction NOONANS - October 21, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Scuotto Numismatica & ... - September 20, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Scuotto Numismatica & ... - September 20, 2025
SellerScuotto Numismatica & ...
DateSeptember 20, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - May 13, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Spink - April 2, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1653 at auction London Coins - December 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Shilling 1653?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1653 is 490 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1653?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1653?

To sell the Shilling 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1653All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions