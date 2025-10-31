Crown 1656 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter44 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationCrown
- Year1656
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1656 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40409 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1656?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1656 is 6200 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1656?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown 1656?
To sell the Crown 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.