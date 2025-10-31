flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1656 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1656 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1656 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1656
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:6200 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1656 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1656 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40409 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3684 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 23, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1656 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1656 is 6200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1656?

To sell the Crown 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1656All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions