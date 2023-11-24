flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1652
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:7000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1652 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
13883 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 12, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 20, 2021
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
SellerDNW
DateNovember 3, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 16, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateJuly 30, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateJuly 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMay 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
SellerSpink
DateJuly 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1652 at auction CNG - May 16, 2018
SellerCNG
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1652?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1652 is 7000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1652?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1652 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1652?

To sell the Crown 1652 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1652All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions