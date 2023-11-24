Crown 1652 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter44 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationCrown
- Year1652
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1652 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1652?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1652 is 7000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1652?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1652 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown 1652?
To sell the Crown 1652 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.