Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter44 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationCrown
- Year1651
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1651 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1651?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1651 is 11000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1651?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1651 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown 1651?
To sell the Crown 1651 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.