Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1656" (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1651
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:11000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1651 "Type 1649-1656" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1651 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
12056 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateJuly 30, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
2856 $
Price in auction currency 4000 AUD
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 4, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1651 at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Crown 1651?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1651 is 11000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1651?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1651 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1651?

To sell the Crown 1651 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

