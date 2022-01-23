Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) (United Kingdom, James I)
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight5,5 g
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationHalf Sovereign
- Yearno date (1603-1604)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) . This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 45,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
How much is the gold coin of James I Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604)?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) is 61000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604)?
The information on the current value of the British coin Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604)?
To sell the Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.