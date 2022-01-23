flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight5,5 g

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:61000 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) . This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 45,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
United Kingdom Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of James I Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) is 61000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604)?

To sell the Half Sovereign no date (1603-1604) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

