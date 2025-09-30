flag
Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2 g
  • Pure gold (0,059 oz) 1,834 g
  • Diameter20,5 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1500 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (59)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5340 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1008 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" at auction NOONANS - March 4, 2026
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 4, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of James I Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" is 1500 USD. The coin contains 1,834 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 284,72 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle"?

To sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Thistle" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

