Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,0737 oz) 2,2925 g
  • Diameter22 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:880 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Roxbury’s - July 7, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 7, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 4, 2023
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJuly 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 13, 2023
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJune 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 25, 2021
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 25, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - January 28, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction CNG - January 27, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - June 2, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJune 2, 2020
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is 880 USD. The coin contains 2,2925 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 355,66 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

To sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

