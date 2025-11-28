flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,0737 oz) 2,2925 g
  • Diameter22 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1500 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 41,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 28, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 1300 AUD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Katz - November 23, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2774 $
Price in auction currency 2409 EUR
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" is 1500 USD. The coin contains 2,2925 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 355,66 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

To sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

