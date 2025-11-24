flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,0737 oz) 2,2925 g
  • Diameter22 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1800 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 24, 2025
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 24, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
3462 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
SellerCNG
DateOctober 4, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Teutoburger - March 14, 2026
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 14, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of James I Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" is 1800 USD. The coin contains 2,2925 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 355,66 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust"?

To sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1604All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions