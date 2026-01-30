Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight2,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0811 oz) 2,5217 g
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationCrown
- Yearno date (1603-1604)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 15,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
How much is the gold coin of James I Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is 13000 USD. The coin contains 2,5217 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 391,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?
To sell the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.