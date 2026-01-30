flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0811 oz) 2,5217 g

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:13000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 15,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - January 30, 2026
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 30, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 30, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
20106 $
Price in auction currency 15500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 29, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
SellerSpink
DateNovember 30, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
SellerSpink
DateMay 5, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
SellerStack's
DateApril 20, 2005
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of James I Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is 13000 USD. The coin contains 2,5217 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 391,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

To sell the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1603All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions