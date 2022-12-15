United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 574,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1827 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
