United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Half pound no date (1559-1578). Broad bust (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Broad bust

Obverse Half pound no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Half pound no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight5,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1774 oz) 5,5167 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7200 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (30)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half pound no date (1559-1578) . Broad bust. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - January 30, 2026
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 30, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
8974 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
16500 $
Price in auction currency 16500 USD
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction GINZA - November 15, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - September 23, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 22, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - January 15, 2020
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 4, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - September 12, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 12, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Half pound no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound no date (1559-1578), Broad bust is 7200 USD. The coin contains 5,5167 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 856,1 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half pound no date (1559-1578), Broad bust is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

To sell the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Broad bust we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
