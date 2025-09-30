flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Half pound no date (1559-1578). Dot border (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Dot border

Obverse Half pound no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Half pound no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight5,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1774 oz) 5,5167 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7300 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (147)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half pound no date (1559-1578) . Dot border. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place September 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
4703 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 24, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Half pound no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound no date (1559-1578), Dot border is 7300 USD. The coin contains 5,5167 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 856,1 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half pound no date (1559-1578), Dot border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

To sell the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Dot border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

