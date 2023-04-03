flag
Halfcrown no date (1559-1578). Broad bust (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Broad bust

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight1,4 g
  • Pure gold (0,0447 oz) 1,3916 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3100 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (11)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) . Broad bust. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the St James’s Auctions auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
2704 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
2796 $
Price in auction currency 2300 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 28, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
SellerMorton & Eden
DateDecember 8, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 19, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
SellerSpink
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionF
Selling price
******


How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust is 3100 USD. The coin contains 1,3916 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 215,71 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

