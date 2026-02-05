flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Half Angel no date (1559-1578). Dot border. Without "E" (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Dot border. Without "E"

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight2,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,0831 oz) 2,5844 g
  • Diameter20,5 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalf Angel
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

