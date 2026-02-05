United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952
Half Angel no date (1559-1578). Dot border. Without "E" (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)
Variety: Dot border. Without "E"
Specification
- MetalGold (0,994)
- Weight2,6 g
- Pure gold (0,0831 oz) 2,5844 g
- Diameter20,5 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodElizabeth I
- DenominationHalf Angel
- Yearno date (1559-1578)
- RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
