flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Gold coins Half Angel of Elizabeth I - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Half Angel 1559

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1559-1578)Line border00no date (1559-1578)Z.HIB02no date (1559-1578)Dot border068no date (1559-1578)Dot border. Without "E"00
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Elizabeth IAll English coinsEnglish coins Half AngelNumismatic auctions