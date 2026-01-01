Catalog
United Kingdom
Period:
1559-1952
1559-1952
Elizabeth I
1559-1602
James I
1603-1625
Charles I
1625-1649
Commonwealth
1649-1660
Oliver Cromwell
1656-1658
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George III
1760-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Edward VIII
1936-1936
George VI
1936-1952
English coins price guide
Elizabeth I
Half Angel
Gold coins Half Angel of Elizabeth I - United Kingdom
Half Angel 1559
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
no date (1559-1578)
Line border
0
0
no date (1559-1578)
Z.HIB
0
2
no date (1559-1578)
Dot border
0
68
no date (1559-1578)
Dot border. Without "E"
0
0
