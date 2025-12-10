flag
Half Angel no date (1559-1578). Dot border (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Dot border

Obverse Half Angel no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Half Angel no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight2,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,0831 oz) 2,5844 g
  • Diameter20,5 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalf Angel
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6300 USD
Auction sales chart Half Angel no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (67)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Angel no date (1559-1578) . Dot border. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
5055 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
9286 $
Price in auction currency 7100 GBP
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Half Angel no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half Angel no date (1559-1578), Dot border is 6300 USD. The coin contains 2,5844 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 401,02 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Angel no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half Angel no date (1559-1578), Dot border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Angel no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

To sell the Half Angel no date (1559-1578), Dot border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

